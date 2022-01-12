Nia Sharma on her prep for perfecting new track ‘Phoonk Le’: I didn’t want to be mediocre

Gorgeous actress and television star Nia Sharma is presently in the limelight for her new music video, 'Phoonk Le'. Her excellent moves and spectacular look in the song has made it go viral. The actress recently opened up with Etimes about the hard work and sweat that went into the making of the music video. She shared about her extreme diet, pressure, nervousness and her meltdown before the song.

Talking about the pressure she felt, she said, “I’ve never done a song or an item number like this ever before. I am not a pro when it comes to dancing, I don’t have a dancing background. There was so much pressure on me as it was an original song and the makers were rooting for me.”

She added that when she was offered it, she didn’t want to be mediocre. She added she loved herself in the song.

Nia also revealed about surviving on Quinoa and little food to achieve a flat belly. Nia said, “I just didn’t diet, I would like to tell you, I had stopped eating to look fit for the song. It's my working style, if I take up something challenging, I go all out. I wanted to look fit and do full justice to the song and the outfit they had given me where I’d to flaunt my flat belly. I remember eating only Quinoa and very little food for seven days. There were times when I would faint also during rehearsals but I did not give up, I just went all out and I am very happy with the outcome of the song. From workout, cycling I did everything so that I do full justice to the project. In fact, I also had fever for a day while shooting because of the exertion, but I wanted the song to come out nicely."

She also shared that she got psyched out and had a meltdown. She cried also before the song because she had a feeling that she will not be able to do anything, will she look nice, so there was a lot of tension in her mind. She added that she had jitters, shivers and went through all those phases.



