Nia Sharma is here to steal hearts and her latest PHOTOS in blue co ords are proof

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular television actresses in current times. The stunning beauty has been a part of many daily soaps including reality shows and web series. The best part is that she has never failed to impress the audience with her talent and always proved her mettle everywhere. Right from Jamai Raja to Naagin 4, Nia has showcased her acting talent in multiple shows and will surely be doing the same in the coming times.

Apart from that, the actress is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Nia has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that are sure to send the fans into a frenzy. The actress wears a blue shirt teamed up with a matching front-button mini skirt with a ribbon tied on the neck. It’s almost like she dresses up like a school student here, something that aptly matches her caption that reads, “Don’t school me please.”

Check out the pictures below:

Once again, Nia Sharma leaves us swooning with her latest look as she opts for a dewy finish makeup. Talking about her career, the actress last appeared in the show Naagin 4 co-starring Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, , and others in the lead roles. She played the role of Brinda in the supernatural drama and won hearts again with her acting skills. Unfortunately, the fourth season of the show went off-air amidst the lockdown and is now replaced by Naagin 5.

