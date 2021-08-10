Nia Sharma hits back at trolls with another sensual VIDEO in ‘blackless’ top; Don’t miss her fitting reply

Television actress Nia Sharma is known to raise the temperature on the internet every now and then. She has been upping the hotness quotient with every other photo or video that she drops on the gram. Her fashion statements often leave fans in awe and mesmerized. Recently, Nia had posted an Instagram reel along with her friend Reyhna Pandit, donning a rather sensual backless black top. While many fans loved and complimented her in the video, Nia was also trolled for being ‘shameless’.

Nia decided to hit back at her trolls by posting another video in the same black top. In the video that the actress shared, she can be seen striking different poses, while showing her backless top. She did not stop at that, and teased her trolls with an apt reply in the caption. She wrote, “Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless (ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you..Fluck you very much." Fans seemed to love her response, and dropped many likes and heart emojis in the comments section. “Wow……no wonder you are everyone’s crush”, “hotness overload”, “awesome Nia”, wrote fans. Friends and colleagues from the television industry like Rashmi Desai and Nisha Rawal also dropped hearts in the comments section.

Here is snap from Nisha's video:

Check out Nia’s latest Instagram video here

On the work front, Nia was seen in the Zee TV web series Jamai Raja 2 opposite Ravi Dubey. She also featured in the thriller web series Twisted 2. Nia rose to fame with daily soaps like Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

