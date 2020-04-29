Nia Sharma holding on to her mommy in this throwback picture speaks volumes about the mother daughter’s bond

Nia Sharma, who is seen playing the role of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, has been winning hearts with her sizzling pictures on social media.

Nia Sharma is one of the actresses in the television industry who doesn’t need an introduction. The diva, who made her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010, has successfully carved a niche for herself and has become a household name. She isn’t only known for her stunning looks and charm, but her acting prowess has also won her a massive fan following. In fact, Nia has also made it to the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Undoubtedly, her Instagram account speaks volumes about her panache as each of her social media posts is a treat for the sore eyes. Interestingly, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress, who has been an avid social media user, has been treating her fans with beautiful throwback pictures of herself from her sets and photoshoots which has been making the fans drool over her glamorous looks. This isn’t all. Nia’s no make up look during the ongoing lockdown, which has been imposed to combat COVID 1 outbreak, has also been a rage among the audience.

However, this time we have got our hands on a beautiful throwback picture from Nia’s childhood album which has been doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, the Jamai Raja actress was seen sitting in her mother’s lap as the mother-daughter duo posed together for the camera. While Nia’s mother was seen donning a white t-shirt and had her earphones on, the Meri Durga star looked adorable in her denim frock and was sporting a mushroom cut. Interestingly, the fan page shared the picture with a collage featuring the throwback picture along with a recent picture of the mother-daughter duo as Nia continued to hold on to her mommy. The collage spoke volumes about the mother-daughter duo and emphasised that it is a bond that doesn’t change come what may.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s throwback picture with her mother:

Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. After making her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, the 29 year old actress went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

