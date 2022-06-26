Nia Sharma hops on the 'Jiggle Jiggle' trend with a twist; Shares PICS in a classy all-black outfit

Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the TV world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statements. She often grabs attention with her bold avatar. Apart from her voguish pictures, Nia always manages to shine on the screens with her amazing performance. Today again, Nia left her fans spellbound with her chic photos from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram account, Nia dropped some stunning pictures in an all-black outfit as she posed for the lenses. Here, Nia has donned a black bralette and paired it with a black pearl studded skirt. But what makes her look stand out is the net top wear which she wore over her outfit. She paired her attire with black heels and opted for minimal accessories like a diamond bracelet and a silver chain neckpiece. She also added black sunglasses which look classy with her attire. Nia styled her hair into a messy pony and sported a bold red lip, taking the glam quotient notches higher. Sharing these photos, she captioned, "My money don’t Jiggle Jiggle…. Next up… ‘Paisa Paisa’".

On the professional front, Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nis was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more. The actress has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017. Recently, Nia collaborated with actor Kunaal Roy Kapur for a music video titled 'Hairaan'.

Also Read: Nia Sharma celebrates winning Super Stylish Female TV Star at Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards with a cake; PICS