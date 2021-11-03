Nia Sharma ignites social media with her ‘necessary evil’ risque look; Fans say ‘Aag laga diya’

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:42 AM IST  |  8.8K
   
news & gossip,Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma ignites social media with her ‘necessary evil’ risque look; Fans say ‘Aag laga diya’ (Image: Nia Sharma Instagram)
Advertisement

Apart from her acting prowess, television star Nia Sharma is hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense. She rarely goes wrong when it comes to her valiant looks and voguish looks. Time and again, the Jamai Raja star has stunned the fashion police with her bold and scintillating sartorial choices. On Tuesday, November 3, the television actor did it once again. Nia Sharma’s alluring look in her latest social media post has left fans smitten and they couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the Naagin 4 star.

In the picture shared by Nia, she can be seen donning a baby pink crop top. While glowing in the sun, the actor opted for a no-makeup look as the camera captured her. Moreover, the picturesque background only accentuated the beauty of the photo. While sharing the post, Nia made some intriguing revelation about her personality stating, “I am ‘Necessary Evil’ 

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Nia’s Instagram-family couldn’t resist themselves from complimenting the star. While one user said, ‘Aag laga dia’, another cheered calling her a ‘sunkissed baby’. Fans have also flooded the comment section with umpteen red hearts and fire emoticons. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0. The series premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5 in the month of February. Prior to that, she was seen essaying the role of a Naagin in the supernatural fantasy thriller television show, Naagin 4. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the show revolved around the life of a shape-shifting serpent woman whose ultimate motive was only to seek revenge.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma mocks Vishal Aditya Singh's ex girlfriend Madhurima Tuli; Calls her 'Man Beater'

Advertisement

Credits: Nia Sharma Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹771.00
₹1,195.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹150.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹5,199.00
₹15,999.00 (68%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,799.00
₹2,095.00 (14%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹15,901.00
₹27,900.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet & Fur With 3 Lint Roller Refill (60each) & Cover-total 240 Sheets

Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet...

₹599.00
₹1,398.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
View All