Nia Sharma ignites social media with her ‘necessary evil’ risque look; Fans say ‘Aag laga diya’

Apart from her acting prowess, television star Nia Sharma is hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense. She rarely goes wrong when it comes to her valiant looks and voguish looks. Time and again, the Jamai Raja star has stunned the fashion police with her bold and scintillating sartorial choices. On Tuesday, November 3, the television actor did it once again. Nia Sharma’s alluring look in her latest social media post has left fans smitten and they couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the Naagin 4 star.

In the picture shared by Nia, she can be seen donning a baby pink crop top. While glowing in the sun, the actor opted for a no-makeup look as the camera captured her. Moreover, the picturesque background only accentuated the beauty of the photo. While sharing the post, Nia made some intriguing revelation about her personality stating, “I am ‘Necessary Evil’

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Nia’s Instagram-family couldn’t resist themselves from complimenting the star. While one user said, ‘Aag laga dia’, another cheered calling her a ‘sunkissed baby’. Fans have also flooded the comment section with umpteen red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0. The series premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5 in the month of February. Prior to that, she was seen essaying the role of a Naagin in the supernatural fantasy thriller television show, Naagin 4. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the show revolved around the life of a shape-shifting serpent woman whose ultimate motive was only to seek revenge.

