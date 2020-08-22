Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin & Bharti Singh dance to dhol tunes as they welcome Lord Ganesha on KKK Made In India

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbhachiyaa enthusiastically grooved to the tunes of dhol as they welcomed Ganapti Bappa on the show. Take a look at their crazy dance here.

Bappa is here! Yes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 has begun, and devotees are completely drenched in the festive spirit to welcome Lord Ganesha to spread his magic this year. While the festival will be quite different from the past years, owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the festive vibe has not been affected. Many actors from the Indian Television industry have brought Ganpati Bappa at home, while some have made their own Ganesh idols. Amid this, adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India has also welcomed Ganesh ji to the sets of the show and are going to be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 with full zeal ahead of the Ticket to Finale task.

Just a few hours ago, Bharti Singh took to her social media handle to share a video of Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and her hubby Harsh Limbhachiyaa enthusiastically dancing to the tunes of dhols as they welcome Lord Ganesha on KKK Made in India. In the video, Nia, Bharti, Jasmin, and Harsh are seen dressed in their traditional best as they groove crazily to mark the beginning of the pious festival and seek Baapa's blessings to make help eradicate the evils from the world and spread positivity acrosss.

With their impromptu dance to the energetic tunes of the tradtional dhol, they uplifted the spirit and atmosphere, making us believe that the 'Josh is high!' The mood was set instantly and the celebratory spirit was raised a notch higher by them.

Take a look at Ganesh Chaurthi celebrations at KKK Made in India sets here:

Meanwhile, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India are prepping up to compete in the Ticket To Finale Task, and Ganpati Bappa's blessings will surely help them put the best foot forward in the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.



