Nia Sharma keeps it ‘Cool & Casual’ as she sports fringe shorts for mid-day outing; PICS

Nia Sharma is among the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is also deemed as the fashion diva of the industry owing to her exceptional outfits. She often comes in the limelight owing to her stunning and bold outfits. She has a massive fan following on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos for her fans. In her latest post, the actress is looking very cute in a red top and shorts.

In the pictures shared by the actress, Jamai Raja actress has sported a red t-shirt and white frill shorts. She has paired the look with white ankle boots and a golden stylish choker. She has also sported a pink sling bag. Her outfit is perfect for a casual outing with friends. She shared in the captions, “Keeping it Cool & Casual and Cute to mein hoon hi.”

Actor Shalin Bhanot commented on her post, “Uffff who is this gorgeous … Arey aur @niasharma90 bhi hai”. Numerous of her fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Nia Sharma had recently grabbed everyone’s attention when she reached the red carpet of an award event wearing a white mesh dress. Although Nia tries to do something special in her every look, she looked gorgeous in the dress. She was wearing small white pearl studs in her ears to complete her look. She had kept her hair open, and had put nude colour lipstick on her lips. Her fans are very much impressed by this look of her. But some people are also trolling her. Sharing some pictures of the photoshoot done in this dress on her Instagram handle, Nia wrote, ‘This is my albatross look at the ITA Awards.’



