Nia Sharma looks content as she shares a new PHOTO while posing in a bathrobe

Nia Sharma never fails to grab attention whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest photo on Instagram.

Nia Sharma happens to be an avid social media user, and her timeline is proof. A few days earlier, the actress celebrated her birthday and shared the colourful memories on her handle. No sooner had we gotten over them, the diva once again shared some pictures with her BFF and former co-star Krystle D’Souza. The Naagin 4 actress often keeps updating the fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

As we speak of this, Nia has shared a new picture on her Instagram handle. The actress is posing in a white bathrobe, but it is her bright red cap that catches our attention here. The Jamai Raja star, who is known for her impeccable style statements, flaunts a pink lipstick while leaving her hair open. She seems content while posing for the picture, leaving us wondering about the reason behind the same.

Check out her picture below:

On the work front, Nia Sharma participated and won the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress last appeared in the show Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Brinda. The audience loved her spectacular performance in the supernatural drama that also featured Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and in the lead roles. However, the makers of the show decided to pull it down amidst the lockdown period in the country, leaving many of the fans disappointed. It has now been replaced by Naagin 5.

Credits :Nia Sharma Instagram

