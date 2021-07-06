Nia Sharma looks stunning in her all white look as she flaunts her long curls; PHOTOS

Actress Nia Sharma has shared a stunning picture on social media flaunting her long curls while doing a hairflip.

Nia posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting a stunning white ensemble. She completed her look with bright make-up and beach curls.

"Hair Flip is a different high," she wrote as the caption.

Nia was recently seen in the song "Tum bewafa ho" alongside and Soumya Joshi.

She was recently seen in season two of the web series "Jamai 2.0", along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as "Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha", "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" and "Jamai Raja".

