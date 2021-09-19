Nia Sharma looks stunning in a high slit dress; Shares PICS of her birthday celebration & cakes

Television actress Nia Sharma, who is often grabbing headlines for her fashion sense, recently celebrated her birthday on September 17. The actress was showered with good wishes and love from everyone. But it looks like the celebration is not over yet. She has been celebrating till now and sharing new pictures of her inside birthday celebration on social media. The actress had a gala time with her friends at her birthday bash. She has recently shared pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

The Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress didn't cut one but three birthday cakes. Sharing the pictures and videos from her 31st birthday, the actress captioned it as "Bomb cakes to bomb dances .. to glitterrratisssss…. We were all bouncing To us all Danced my way into another year.." But what grabbed everyone's attention was her high slit pink colour dress. The actress was looking stunning in the outfit. Posting her look she writes, “Started at the Sundown… then brought the house down.. ( the only sane pictures from the birthday). Thankkk youuuu to everyone that was present in my party to make it crazier whackier.”

Nia had this year only purchased her new house and a few days back she also held a girha parvesh ceremony. The actress also shared the pictures.

On the work front, Nia was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT. She went inside as the guest and it is speculated that she will be seen in Bigg Boss 15. But there is no official confirmation on this till now.

