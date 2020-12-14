Nia Sharma looks stunning in a monochrome outfit as she steps out of her vanity van in style; See PHOTO

Nia Sharma last featured in the show Naagin 4 co-starring Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture.

Nia Sharma is an inevitable part of the Indian television industry and has been a part of many popular daily soaps. Right from Jamai Raja to Naagin 4, the actress has never failed to impress the audience with her brilliant acting prowess and continues doing the same even now. Just like many other celebs from the showbiz industry, Nia has also tried her hands on reality shows and web series. In fact, she made her digital debut a long time back.

Meanwhile, we have come across a stunning picture of the beautiful lady that is worth a glimpse. This candid picture of Nia has been clicked while she stepped out of her vanity van. The actress wears a monochrome outfit that includes a white laced top with dramatic sleeves and a pretty black skirt. The diva looks even prettier with the dewy finish makeup and nude pink lip colour while she leaves her hair open and looks on the other side.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma last featured in the popular show Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Brinda. The supernatural drama helmed by Ekta Kapoor also starred , Jasmin Bhasin, and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. However, the makers, unfortunately, decided to pull it off amidst the nationwide lockdown in the country owing to the COVID-19 crisis. As of now, Nia is gearing up for one of her upcoming web series and has been sharing BTS pictures of the same on social media.

Credits :Instagram

