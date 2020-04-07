Nia Sharma looks stunning as she aces the style game in her monochrome dress; Check it out

Nia Sharma, who is currently playing the lead in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, shares some of her beautiful pics as she nails the glamourous look.

Talk about the most stylish divas of the Indian television industry and there is one name you can’t stop thinking about. We are talking Nia Sharma who is a popular face in the industry. The diva, who has carved a niche for herself with her impeccable acting prowess, has been a popular style icon. She is an ultimate stunner and her charm can make you go weak on your knees. Give her any look and trust the Nia will nail it in the most amazing way.

In fact, her social media accounts are a treat for her fans as Nia, who enjoys a massive fan following, makes sure to keep her fans intrigued by her stunning pics. And while the ongoing lockdown, imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat COVID 19, has got the everyone cribbing about being stuck at home for self quarantine, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress is making sure to interact with her fans and keep then intrigued with her pics. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing beautiful pictures, Nia shared some ravishing pics of herself in her recent Instagram post as she had her style game on point. In the pics, the Ishq Mein Marjawan was seen donning a white shirt with black shorts which she had paired with a pair of black knee length boots. Nia completed her look with sunglasses and a brown coloured handbag and had tied her hair in a high pony. She captioned the image as “Walking on my own is all I ever wanted!”.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s beautiful pics:

Given the ongoing lockdown, it looks like these are another throwback pictures of the actress. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Nia has treated her fans with beautiful throwback pics. Earlier, she had also shared pictures from her last year’s photoshoot wherein she was slaying it in her white short dress, boots and sunglasses as she was soaking in the sun

Interestingly, it was evident that just like each one of us Nia Sharma has also been missing her pre-lockdown mode and is reliving those moments with her throwback pics. Meanwhile, she has also been urging her fans to stay indoors as COVID 19 has been taking a toll on the country. So far over 5300 positive cases have been registered of this highly transmissible virus in India along with around 150 deaths. The Jamai Raja actress has been sharing several messages with her social media families to encourage her to stay home and stay positive about overcoming the situation.

Talking about the work front, Nia gave her fans a pleasant surprise after she was roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about show Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel along with Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin. While Jasmin’s character has been wrapped up, Nia has been winning hearts with her performance as Brinda in the supernatural drama and her sizzling chemistry with Vijayendra leaves us wanting for more.

