Nia Sharma is missing her party days amid COVID 19 lockdown; Co star Vijayendra Kumeria has the perfect advice

As Nia Shama is not able to party these days due to the lockdown, her Naagin 4 actress Vijayendra Kumeria has come up with a special suggestion for the actress.

It’s been two months since all have been locked in our houses because of the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. Each one of us has been looking forward to stepping out of the house and going back to the otherwise hectic life. Interestingly, Nia Sharma is no different as she is also yearning to get back to her pre-lockdown life. The diva, who has been an avid social media user, has been sharing her throwback pictures on social media from her shooting and photoshoots.

Keeping up the trajectory of sharing stunning pics, the Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha actress shared another stunning picture of herself as she is missing her party days during the lockdown. In this throwback picture, Nia was posing from the backside and was donning a backless top with black shorts. She was certainly raising the temperatures and the diva completed the look with black knee length boots with her hair tied in a high pony. Recalling her pre-lockdown days, the Meri Durga actress stated, “I saw my old pictures today and realised, there used to be clubs and parties, I even had Margaritas and danced until they’d turn the lights on and ask us to leave.”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s throwback picture:

And while Nia is missing partying in this lockdown, her Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel co-star Vijayendra Kumeria has come up with perfect advice for the actress and asked her to party at her house. He wrote, “Try house party for a change your house... your party… no one will ask you to leave too.”

Meanwhile, the 29 year old actress, who enjoys a fan following of 3.9 million on Instagram, has emerged as the new queen of the photo-sharing app. Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. She made her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin.

The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year.

However, given the recent lockdown which has brought the entertainment industry on a halt, it is reported that Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel will be witnessing a revamp and the Nia Sharma will not be a part of the show now. “Shoots have been stalled for over two months now and every TV show has been affected. Discussions on 'Naagin 4' have been going on between the production house and the channel for a while now,” a source was quoted saying to Times of India.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×