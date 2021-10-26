Nia Sharma mocks Vishal Aditya Singh's ex girlfriend Madhurima Tuli; Calls her 'Man Beater'

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh host a show on television ‘Ladies Vs Gentleman'. Recently, the second season witnessed major drama between Nia Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh. Both actors were seen taking a dig at actress Madhurima Tuli indirectly. It is worth mentioning here that Vishal and Madhurima dated each other for some time but parted ways. Their fallout was a messy one. Both were also seen in the controversial show Bigg Boss and the dance reality show Nach Baliey.

In the show, Vishal Aditya Singh opened up on being with a very complicated woman. He was indirectly talking about Madhurima's nature. During a conversation, Nia Sharma asked him, “Kitne kalesh dekhe tumne apni zindagi mein.” Replying to her question, Vishal referred to the ugly spat with Madhurima in Bigg Boss 13 and said that his problems were telecasted on national television. ''Mera kalesh Indian television par aaya hai, maalum hai na, aapko,” he said. On this Nia taunt saying “He has got a man beater who has only given him sorrow'.

To note, Vishal and Madhurima Tuli had fallen for each other during their stint on the show Chandrakanta. However, audiences had witnessed a very ugly phase of their relationship on Nach Baliye 9, where they had participated as ex-couple. Madhurima was evicted from the house after hitting Vishal with a frying pan.

Recently, the show had grabbed attention after Jasmin commented on Jay Bhanushali's wife Mahhi Vij. She called Jay 'unlucky' for having Mahhi as his wife. Later, netizens trolled her for the statement.

Also Read: Nia Sharma: Had a tough time as I was alone in the city and out of work for nine months