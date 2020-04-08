Nia Sharma nails the no make up look during home quarantine & we are in love with her natural beauty; See Pic

Nia Sharma, who has been winning hearts with her performance as Brinda in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is breaking the internet with her no make up look.

As the coronavirus outbreak is becoming intense in India, there are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to extend the ongoing 21 day lockdown to combat the deadly health scare. If the reports turned out to be true, we will certainly be holed up some more days. So far, it’s been two weeks since we have been in home quarantine and our favourite celebrities have been seen urging their fans to follow the lockdown rules repetitively and stay indoors along with maintaining sanitization and hygiene. Interestingly, while the lockdown has brought the showbiz industry to a standstill, the fans are certainly missing watching their celebs on the screen.

However, the celebs are making sure to be in touch with their fans through social media. Amid these, Nia Sharma has also made a point to keep her fans intrigued with her stunning pictures. Of late, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has been sharing throwback pictures of her days before the quarantine period wherein she was all glammed up. However, her recent picture on Instagram speaks volumes about her natural beauty as Nia is flaunting her no make up look in the post. In the picture, Nia was seen wearing a baby pink coloured tank top and had her hair locks open as she looked into the camera. She had no make up on her face and her beauty made us go weak on our knees.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s de-glam look:

Interestingly, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress is missing her time pre-quarantine time just like any of us. And wonder what she has been doing during her quarantine break apart from sharing stunning pictures of herself? When her Instagram posts drop hints about the same. Nia has been enjoying binge eating “Nachos.. maggie... watermelon.. and so on....” Besides the Meri Durga actress has been urging her fans to stay safe in the crisis situation of coronavirus outbreak. The diva also shared a witty post about the same and it read as, “Y’all can’t stay home for 30 days but will stay in a toxic relationship for years.” For the uninitiated, the highly transmissible virus has infected over 5400 people across the country along with claiming 164 lives.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after winning hearts with her performance in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Nia has been roped in to play the lead in the much popular supernatural drama Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel which also featured Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead. The show went on air in December last year and has been among the most successful shows on Indian television. Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel has come up with some mind boggling twists so far along with new entries in the cast. In fact, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been the recent entry in the show and is expected to bring some interesting surprises for the audience in the coming days.

