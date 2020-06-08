Nia Sharma or Jasmin Bhasin or Rashami Desai; Which Naagin 4 actress did you like more on the show? COMMENT

Naagin 4 will air its finale episode in some days from now. Which actress from the supernatural drama did you like more - Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai or Jasmin Bhasin? Drop in your suggestions below.

Naagin is one of the most popular franchises on Indian Television. So, when Ekta Kapoor announced the fourth season of the shows, fans couldn't contain their excitement. A month before the show finally went on air, a constant buzz was created regarding the supernatural thriller. Viewers were curious to know about the star cast, the new 'naagin', and how different the story would be. Slowly and steadily the names of the actors for Naagin 4 were confirmed and the show aired its first episode on 14 December 2019.

Just like the previous three seasons, the expectations from Naagin 4 by the audience were high. With new faces like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria playing the lead roles, the expectations surged. Initially, the show grabbed many eyeballs and garnered good numbers on the TRP charts. People loved it so much that several times in the start it placed itself in the first three in the TRP list. However, with time, the ratings started falling and the show kind off lost its plot. To get viewers attention again, several entries were made on the supernatural drama like and . On the other hand, some characters also waived off.

The cast off Naagin 4 was big enough like its previous seasons. Apart from the lead actors, we had Shalin Bhanot, Geetanjali Tikekar, Sayanatani Ghosh among many other popular names, who became a strong supporting cast. But, when you talk about any season of Naagin, the focus always lies on the actresses. In Naagin 4 also, the three leading ladies, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bashin, and Rashami Desai grabbed all the attention. The three actresses became the talk of the town, and news around them was always buzzing.

Nia played the role of Brinda. Initially, she was shown as a normal human in the supernatural drama. However, later it was revealed that she was a real shape-shifting serpent woman, leaving everyone astonished. She was married to Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) and was searching for the culprits who murdered her mother Manyata. While people loved Nia's Naagin avatar, her chemistry with Dev on the show also made heads turn. The duo was adored by the viewers and they fondly named them as 'BrinDev.'

Jasmin was seen as Nayantara, who was Manyata's adoptive daughter, who had been swapped with Brinda. Her equation with Brinda was not so good, and it was shown in the start that she was the 'icchadhair naagin.' However, she was trapped by Vishakha and her Jasmin's role on the show came to a sudden end, leaving fans highly disappointed.

Rashami Desai entered the show much later and was replaced by Jasmin as Nayantara. She entered as Dev's wife, under a pseudonym Shalakha. However, we couldn't see how much of her, because she was seen only in two episodes before the lockdown was announced. But, her entry surely helped the TRP's rise up and the show gained popularity again.

After many speculations, Ekta Kapoor clarified that she is bringing Naagin 4 to an end, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. She assured that she will give the show a fantastic end, and immediately start rolling Naagin 5. With the show ending, we want to know, which lead actress did you like more on the show - Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, or Rashami Desai? Who is your favorite from Nia, Rashami, and Jasmin? Let us know in the comment section below, don't forget to tell why you like the actress more than the others.

