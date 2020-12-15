  1. Home
Nia Sharma is 'overwhelmed' with love as Naagin 4 completes a year; Fans shower her with cakes and notes

As Naagin 4 completed a year yesterday, fans showered Nia Sharma aka Brinda with love, cakes, and messages. The actress shared her happiness on social media.
Nia Sharma is 'overwhelmed' with love as Naagin 4 completes a year; Fans shower her with cakes and notes
Nia Sharma is counted amongst the most talented actresses in the Indian Television industry. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her return with Ravi Dubey in Jamain Raja 2.0. The actress is busy shooting for the show and often keeps sharing glimpses of her BTS masti with Ravi. However, recently Nia was left surprised, as she received several cakes, bouquets, and flowers from fans. Are you wondering why? Well, Naagin 4 completed a year, and fans showered their love on Nia aka Brinda. 

Naagin 4 clocked one year yesterday (December 14, 2020), and Nia's fans decided to make the day special for her with cakes, messages, and flowers. The actress was overwhelmed to receive so much love from her fans and was brimming with happiness. She took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of 'fans surprise.' In the video, Nia says, 'I actually never thought that I would be celebrating one year of Naagin 4 on a different set and in different attire, and on a different show entirely, but I'm doing that. It was a short stint, but I'm getting to celebrate it like it. These cakes are amazing. Thank you so much, guys.' 

The beautiful actress seemed overwhelmed with the amount of love showered on her and thanked everyone for making her day so special. Nia also penned a special thank you note for Naagin 4 fans. 'I mean. Thank you for literally making me laugh and smile. I’ll call it my cake year,' she expressed. 

Take a look at Nia's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Naagin 4 also featured Jasmin Bhasin (Nayantara), Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) Rashami Desai (Shalakha), and Anita Hassanandani (Vishakha) in pivotal roles. Brinda and Dev's onscreen chemistry was loved by fans, and they shipped the duo a BrinDev. The show was pulled down abruptly due to the COVID-19 situation and low TRPs, making way for Naagin 5.

