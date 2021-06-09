Nia Sharma pens an apology to Devoleena post heated Twitter exchange over Pearl V Puri's case; SEE her reply

Actor Pearl V Puri's recent arrest under the POCSO Act left Twitter divided. After Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nia Sharma got into an argument with each other, the latter penned an apology for the same. Devoleena too put an end to the heated exchange with a reply.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Since the news about Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri's arrest in an alleged rape case broke, Twitter has been divided about the matter. Many celebs also came out in Pearl's support and one of them was Nia Sharma. After showing her support to Pearl in the matter, Nia recently was involved in a heated Twitter exchange with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. After the heated Twitter exchange, now Nia has gone ahead to apologise to Devoleena publicly and the latter's response too has been welcomed by the former.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nia expressed how her mother and others felt that she wasn't right and hence, she penned a note to Devoleena. She wrote, "My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn’t right and considering 3 close ones can’t be wrong.. so here I go.. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed the line in being personal.. I’m sorry. It was impulsive. Hope you’ll forget it." Seeing the note, Devoleena not only accepted her apology but also went onto to seek one for herself too.

Devoleena wrote back to Nia on her Instagram story, "Hey @niasharma90 that is ok. Forgive me too if i have hurt you anyway though that wasn’t my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and ravi. Stay safe & take care."

For those unaware, the heated exchange began on Twitter between Nia and Devoleena after the former penned her support to Pearl in the matter of his case. Nia had taken to social media after his arrest and penned a note saying, "Dear privileged Girls and Women, Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity. @pearlvpuri. You have my support." To this, Devoleena, indirectly hit back at Nia for victim blaming. One of her tweets read as, "Har ek cheez ka mazaak banakar rakha hai. Support karna hai na? So go to the police station,court.Go & fight there.But atleast dont get your dirty mind here to talk shit about that little girl.Blood go & do candle march there to release him (sic)." Nia also noticed the indirect tweet about her and replied to Devoleena, "Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi. Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them." The matter went on as Devoleena also responded to Nia's tweet.

Dear privileged Girls and Women,

Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity.@pearlvpuri You have my support. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 5, 2021

Har ek cheez ka mazaak banakar rakha https://t.co/GnsAQ7O0Vd karna hai na? So go to the police station,court.Go & fight there.But atleast dont get your dirty mind here to talk shit about that little girl.Blood go & do candle march there to release him.. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 6, 2021

Your social media handles are not going to help him.But karma will surely hit back to each one of you who is cursing that little 7yrs old girl.Kaise log ho yaar tum log..Dharne pe baitho,Bhook hartal karo,dikhao apna support..but gandagi mat phelao..kya gandagi macha rakhi hai — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 6, 2021

However, now, as things have been put to an end between the two actresses, it seems all has ended well. The actresses have put the heated exchange behind them and their Instagram stories are proof of it.

Meanwhile, Pearl V Puri was sent into 14-day judicial custody in the alleged rape case. He has been booked by the Waliv Police in Vasai, Mumbai under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Post this, several celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, , and more came out in Pearl's support.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

