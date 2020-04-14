Nia Sharma pens beautiful birthday wish for Anita Hassanandani; Shares their best memory in signature style

As Anita Hassanandani turns a year older today, Nia Sharma wishes her Naagin co-star in the most adorable way.

It’s ’s 39th birthday and the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is celebrating her special day in quarantine with her husband Rohit Reddy. However, she has been inundated with wishes on social media from her fans and friends. Celebs like , Mahhi Vij, Neena Kulkarni, Bharti Singh, Dahiya etc have poured in love on the birthday girl. Amid these, Nia Sharma also took it an opportunity to send her wishes to Anita Hassanandani in the most special way.

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress went down the memory lane and shared an unseen video of herself with Anita wherein both the ladies were seen burning the dance floor. While Nia was dressed in a white dress, Anita looked ravishing in her shoulderless black dress. Both the divas were seen having a gala and even gave a glimpse of their signature step in the video. Nia even called it their best memory of themselves. She captioned the image as, “And this shall forever remain our signature style and the best memory of us! @anitahassanandani been a pleasure knowing you! #headbang Happppyyyyy quarantined Birthdayyyyyy to youuuuuuuu,” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s birthday wish for Anita Hassanandani:

To note, Nia and Anita share a great camaraderie both on and off the screen. Interestingly, the divas had shared the screen recently in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and they were really a treat for the viewers.

Meanwhile, Nia is spending her time in the quarantine during the ongoing and is yearning to get back to her social life. While the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress makes it a point to be in touch with her fans and has been treating them with beautiful throwback pics. She even shared a throwback video of herself wherein she was seen trying her hands on singing but failed miserably. Besides, she has also been sharing her views about how much she wants to get to back to the normal life and hopes things will be better next month. She also shared a glimpse of her quarantine schedule which included binge eating nachos, maggi, watermelon and so on as she also asked her fans to stay indoors and practise social distancing, sanitization and hygiene.

Talking about the work front, after proving her mettle with performances in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Nia Sharma is currently seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is seen romancing Vijayendra Kumeria for the first time in the supernatural drama and their chemistry has been the talk of the town. Interestingly, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel witnessed a new entry in the cast lately after Bigg Boss 13 contestant made an entry on the show. She is seen playing the role of Nayantara and her character has is likely to bring some mind-boggling twists in the plotline.

