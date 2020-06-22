Nia Sharma pens a special Father’s Day note for her brother: You took every responsibility after our father

Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, shared a beautiful post on Father’s Day and it will win your heart.

Nia Sharma, who is an avid social media user, always manages to keep her fans intrigued with her posts on Instagram. Be it her no make up look, her throwback pictures from the shooting and much more, each of her posts is a treat for her massive fan army. However, her recent post on Father’s Day has been winning hearts for a special reason. The nation celebrated Father’s Day on June 21 this year and the social media was inundated with posts from celebrities as they shared beautiful pictures with their respective dads.

But unlike other celebrities, Nia shared beautiful throwback pictures with her brother and dedicated the day to her. In the caption, the Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress spoke about how her brother took up all the responsibilities of a father and always has her back. “Happy Father’s Day @vinayyshrma. You took on every responsibility after our father.! And for the record, out of all the advices in the world, it’s going to be yours I’ll go by,” Nia wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s Father’s Day post for her brother:

Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. After making her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, the 29 year old actress went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. Besides, she also emerged as a strong contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she played the lead role.

