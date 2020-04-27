Nia Sharma posing like a sleepy head in THESE selfies is every person during coronavirus lockdown

Nia Sharma, who has been sharing glamorous pictures on social media lately, grabbed eyeballs with her no make up look in the recent clicks.

The ongoing lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country has been testing the citizens' patience in every possible way. To note, the lockdown, which was imposed for three weeks initially, was extended till May 3 and now it has been over a month that we are holed up in our houses. Not just we are missing our otherwise busy office life and social life, but the lockdown has also made us lazy enough. In fact, most of us have been witnessing irregular sleep patterns and do look like a sleepy head most of the day. Isn't it?

Interestingly, this is the case with both aam aadmi and celebrities. In fact, several celebrities have been sharing their quarantine schedule with their fans on social media and it quite similar to that of commoners, especially being a sleepy head during the lockdown. Recently, Nia Sharma also shared her picture from the ongoing lockdown wherein she looked quite lazy after staying in the house for over a month. In the picture, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai was seen lying on the bed as she clicked the selfie. She was wearing a baby pink coloured tank top, kept her hair locks open and was flaunting her no make up look which makes us drool over Nia’s natural beauty. Her picture dropped hints that the diva was indeed sleepy as she clicked the picture. She even captioned the image as “I’m just up not awake.”

To note, Nia, who has been an avid Instagram user, has been making the most of the lockdown break and has been treating her fans with glamourous throwback pictures and videos. From pictures of her sizzling photoshoots to pictures from her Swiss vacation, the Jamai Raja actress has been taking the social media by a storm these days and each of her posts is a visual treat for the sore eyes.

It goes without saying, that the 29 year old actress, who enjoys a fan following of 3.9 million on Instagram, has emerged as the new queen of the photo-sharing app. Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. She made her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×