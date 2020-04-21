Nia Sharma proves she is the queen of swag in these pics and we are in awe of her chic style

Nia Sharma breaks the internet once again as she flaunts her chic style in the recent pictures.

Nia Sharma is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva, who made her debut in showbiz world with 2010 show Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, has come a long way in her career of ten years now. While Nia has proved her mettle time and again with her performances in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc, her sartorial choices are also a rage among the millennials. Give her a look, and she will nail it with her own style be it at the airport, on sets or at an event.

In fact, she has also ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list. And while Nia is an avid social media user, each of her post on Instagram is a treat for the eyes. Interestingly, while we all are locked in our houses, the EK Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has made it a point to be in the news during the lockdown and keep her fans intrigued with her sizzling pictures. In fact, this quarantine mode has given the diva an opportunity to go through her pre-lockdown album and she has been treating her fans with some stunning pictures of herself these days.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Nia shared a collage of two of her beautiful pics wherein she was nailing it with her chic style with her swag. The Jamai Raja star was seen wearing a white tube top which she had paired with a pink coloured crop jacket and baggy denims. Nia completed her look multiple chains and round shaped sunglasses and her swag was certainly made us scream wow. Interestingly, as much as we loved her chic look in the pics, Nia’s caption is also grabbing the eyeballs. She wrote, “*Actors *Oscar winners *fully dressed at the airport, pretend to walk away from the paps they only called. #natural.”

To recall, the Meri Durga actress had also treated her fans with several glamourous pictures of herself lately. Recently, she raised the temperatures after she shared pictured of herself in a white monokini and she was, undoubtedly, slaying the look. Nia completed her glammed up look with wavy hair, bold red lip colour and white heels.

Talking about the work front, Nia is currently seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about show Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

Credits :Instagram

