Nia Sharma raises temperature in her black bikini top; Proves that she is the ultimate beach baby in THIS pic

Nia Sharma, who is seen in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is breaking the internet with her recent beach pic. Take a look:

Think about the most charming and vivacious actresses in the television industry and Nia Sharma will certainly top the list. We have seen her as the bubbly girl next door in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai to a tough contestant in Fear Factor: Khataron Ke Khiladi 8. Not just the audience has been in awe of her acting prowess and onscreen aura, but her fashion statements are also a thing among the fans. In fact, Nia has also made it to the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list twice in 2016 and 2017.

Needless to say, watching her on screen is a treat to the sore eyes. However, with the lockdown prevailing in India in the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, the audience has been missing Nia’s onscreen presence. However, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress has made sure to continue ruling the hearts of the audience with her sizzling the pictures on social media. In fact, the quarantine break has given Nia an opportunity to go down the memory lane and share beautiful throwback pictures from her childhood, shootings and photoshoot.

Maintaining the trajectory, Nia has shared another stunning picture of herself where she is nailing her beach look like a pro. In the picture, Nia was seen wearing a black coloured bikini top with a plunging neckline and was seen posing with a backdrop of a sea and cloudy blue sky. The Jamai Raja actress had completed her look with a nude make up, a silver chain and had tied her hair in a messy high bun. She captioned the picture as, “Watching the horizon change colours is the coolest thing ever and emotional too.”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s sizzling beach picture:

Interestingly, not just the glammed up pictured, Nia has also been winning hearts with her no make up looks on social media during the lockdown as well and has left us in awe of her natural beauty. This isn’t all. The diva has also posted throwback pictures of her Swiss vacation which made us plan our next vacation post lockdown.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after winning hearts with her performance in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Nia is currently grabbing the eyeballs with her performance in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. The show happens to be the fourth season of the show Naagin wherein Nia is seen playing the role of Brinda in the popular supernatural drama and is romancing television heartthrob Vijayendra Kumeria for the first time. Needless to say, Nia and Vijay’s sizzling chemistry is garnering decent TRPs for Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama. Meanwhile, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel recently witnessed a new entry in the cast as Bigg Boss 13 contestant was roped in to play the role of Nayantara. While Rashami’s fans are delighted to have her in the show, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress will certainly bring some interesting twists in the storyline.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×