Nia Sharma is raising the temperature in a white monokini and it is unmissable; See PHOTO

Nia Sharma, who is playing the lead in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is breaking the internet with her glamorous look in the white monokini. Take a look.

The television industry has given us some of the most stylish actresses to the audience and Nia Sharma does top the list. The diva, who made her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010, had won hearts with her innocence in the show and she did prove that she is here to stay. Soon she emerged as a rising star of the industry, who had the potential to give her contemporaries a run for the money. We had seen her as the bubbly girl in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai to a gracious lady in Jamai Raja. Each of her performance left us wanting for more and was proof that she is indeed a star in the making.

Interestingly, apart from her acting prowess, her fashion statement was also a thing in thing in the tinselvile. Nia has been very experimental with her looks and we have seen her transform from her girl next door looks to a bold, unique and glamorous diva. In fact, the Jamai Raja actress even went on to become the third Sexiest Asian Woman in 2016 and taking the second spot in the list in 2017. It goes without saying that Nia’s style statements have been a rage among the millennials.

To note, while the everyone has been cribbing about being holed up in their houses due to lockdown to combat coronavirus, Nia Sharma is one of the television actresses who is making sure to keep her fans intrigued and doesn’t leave a chance to treat them with her stunning pictures. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress shared another sizzling picture of herself and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. In the picture, which happens to be from one of the photoshoots, Nia was seen slaying it in her white coloured monokini. She was certainly raising the temperatures with her swag in this sizzling picture wherein she had completed her glammed up look with wavy hair, bold red lip colour and white heels. The Meri Durga actress had captioned the image as, “Silently talking.”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s recent glamourous post:

Interestingly, this post came a day after Nia had made the heads turn with her no make up look and made us go weak on our knees with our natural beauty

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nia is currently winning hearts with her performance in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is seen playing the role of Brinda in the popular supernatural drama and is romancing television heartthrob Vijayendra Kumeria. Needless to say, Nia and Vijay’s sizzling chemistry is garnering decent TRPs for the show. Meanwhile, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel recently witnessed a new entry in the cast as Bigg Boss 13 contestant was roped in to play the role of Nayantara. While Rashami’s fans are delighted to have her in the show, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress will certainly bring some interesting twists in the storyline.

