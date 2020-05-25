Nia Sharma & Rashami Desai to NOT be part of Naagin 4's revamp post lockdown; Vijayendra Kumeria to continue?

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 is all set to go through some major changes post lockdown and rumours are abuzz that lead actresses Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai are not going to be a part of the show. Read on to know more.

Naagin 4 has been making headlines for quite a few days now, but not all for the good reasons. While fans are missing the supernatural drama amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, there's some bad news for all Naagin 4 fans. Apparently, the show is going to go through some major changes post lockdown. Though there were reports that Naagin 4 will come to an end to pave the way for an entirely new season Naagin 5, new reports suggest the show will have a revamp. Yes, after the lockdown Naagin 4 will be aired with a revamped version.

According to reports in the Times of India, the actors of the show have also been informed about the developments that are going to take place on the show once the lockdown is lifted. Yes, it means, , Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and are aware of the changes that will take place in Naagin 4. The report further states that most of the actors from the current cast will be out and not be a part of the revamped version. The two lead actresses of the show, Nia and Rashami, will reportedly be shown the outside door, and new actors will take their place. Yes, as disheartening as it may sound, Nia and Rashami will apparently not be a part of Naagin 4's revamp. However, the show's male lead Vijayendra Kumeria may continue further.

A source told the TOI that shoots have been stopped for more than two months now, and every Television daily soap has been affected by it. The channel and the production house have been discussing over Naagin 4 for quite some time now.

Revealing details of the buzz regarding Naagin 4's end and the launch of a new season, the source said that it was a part of the discussion as well. between the production house and the channel. It was also conveyed to some actors. But, as of now, there are high possibilities to continue the current season, i.e. Naagin 4, but with different actors. Vijayendra Kumeria might continue on the show, but his role will also be fully dependent on the new storyline.

Well, we don't know if these reports are true or not, because nothing has been confirmed by the actors or Ekta Kapoor yet. But, if Nia and Rashami, will not be a part of the revamped version, then it will surely leave many fans disheartened. Previously, Jasmin Bhasin (Nayantara) and Sayantani Ghosh's (Naagin Manyaata) roles were also chopped off from the show suddenly, sending shock waves around. The TRP's of the Naagin 4 was unable to keep up to the franchise's previous seasons, and thus, new changes were made to hook the audience. Though initially after the launch, the show was fairing extremely well, it kept on the TRP charts falling with time.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai was recently introduced as Shalakha aka Maanyata on the show, some days before the lockdown. What are your thoughts on this piece of information from Naagin 4? Do you want the cast to continue with the same storyline or you want a new revamped version? Let us know in the comment section below.

