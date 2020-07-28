  1. Home
  2. tv

Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Jyoti & Adaa Khan's BTS PIC from Naagin 4 leaves us excited for the finale

Naagin 4's finale episode is coming up soon and the audience is excited about the same. Meanwhile, check out a BTS picture of Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and others.
9356 reads Mumbai
As the audience is eagerly waiting for the premiere of Naagin 5, its fourth season is almost nearing its end. The fresh episodes of the show have left the audience hooked to their television sets. Naagin 4 featured Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. However, Jasmin who played the role of Nayantara exited the supernatural show shortly after that while Bigg Boss 13’s finalist Rashami Desai was roped in for the role of Shalaka.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the show is going in full swing as of now. In the midst of all this, Nia Sharma has shared a BTS picture which surely deserves everyone’s attention. The actress who plays the role of Brinda is seen posing with Rashami Desai, Surbhi Jyoti, and Adaa Khan. The interesting part here is that Surbhi and Adaa were seen in the previous seasons of the show which means that there were will be a reunion of the entire ‘Naagvansh’ in the upcoming finale!

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Naagvansh imrashamidesai surbhijyoti adaakhann

A post shared by Nia Sharma (niasharma90) on

Meanwhile, talking about Naagin 5, it has already been revealed that Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra will be a part of the supernatural flick. However, the three of them will be reportedly playing cameo roles in the show. So, we are yet unsure regarding who will be the next female lead in the fifth installment of the Naagin franchise. Meanwhile, an official poster of Naagin 5 has already been revealed some time back much to the excitement of the audience.

Also Read: Naagin 4: Nia Sharma CONFIRMS new episodes to air from July 18; Shares BTS photos sporting a beautiful lehenga

Credits :Instagram

