Nia Sharma resumes shoot for finale episodes of Naagin 4

Nia Sharma, Vijendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai will be shooting for the finale episodes of Naagin 4 and Nia seems ecstatic about it. Take a look at her photos below.

That Naagin 4 will be met with an end making way for Naagin 5 is well known. After a hiatus of three months, shooting for television shows has resumed. Nia Sharma today shared a few pics from her vanity as she resumes shoot and is back on sets after 3-months. The actress posted a few pics and revealed that she is back to work (jaan hatheli pe rakh ke) and is pretty excited about it. If sources are to be believed, Naagin 4 will have four more episodes after which Naagin 5 will begin.

Nia, Vijendra Kumeria, will be shooting for the finale episodes. In a new promo released recently, it was announced that the season will end with the temple’s mystery unfolding. Ekta Kapoor has earlier in the month announced that Naagin 4 though got decent TRPs could not live up to the expectations of the franchise and took the onus on herself for the same. She apologised to the cast and crew for failing to pay attention to the story this season. Vijendra and Nia revealed that though they were a little shocked, it was a business decision which they completely respect.

Vijendra, in an interview with us, revealed that he felt humbled and proud to see Ekta Kapoor making an effort to call them and tell them about the decision. He even admitted that at some level he did feel that the story was lacking. “When the TRPs started going down, we all as actors and directors would talk about why is it not working and everything thought the story somewhere lacked because everything else was the same; the directors were the same, the actors were putting in their hearts, but something was amiss. That is what we would feel and now that even ma'am has said that there was a little problem with the script, so I am sure she will fill that up with the 5th season,” he said.

Credits :Instagram

