Nia Sharma reveals her experience of kissing a girl on a show; she Says she'd love to kiss a boy more than a g

Nia Sharma gets candid about kissing a girl on-screen and says she would prefer to kiss a boy any day. She also shares about her present relationship.

The stunning actress Nia Sharma became more popular due to her on-screen kissing scene with a girl. A lot of controversies followed as she was the first actress to have made this bold move on a web series named Twisted. She had kissed her co-star Isha Sharma, which had created a rave in the audience. In a recent interview, the actress confessed that she was nervous at first about the scene, but she felt that she liked kissing a boy better when it was done.

Nia added that she did the scene in 2017 when OTT started to become popular and people were not open to experimentation. She did not think about it much and just did it. But controversy was created, where she became famous for the kiss and the way she dressed. She was highlighted because she was from TV.

The star said there were numerous reactions to her kissing scene; she said that she realised that she liked kissing a guy better during the scene. She said she would like any day love to kiss a guy more than a girl.

Talking about her love life, she said that she has never been in long-term relationships in her life. Hence, she does not want to keep her present relationship away from social media. The actress added that she does not prefer to be in a media relationship.

Nia Sharma was last seen in the web series Jamai 2.0 and has received appreciation for her acting and glamorous looks.

