Nia Sharma is rewinding 2019 with THESE beautiful pics amid COVID 19 lockdown & it’s unmissable

Nia Sharma, who is practising home quarantine, shares beautiful throwback pictures and we are loving it.

Nia Sharma is one of the stunning actresses in the television industry at the moment and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has carved a niche for herself with her versatility and incredible style statements. Needless to say, in her journey of a decade in the industry, Nia has garnered herself a massive fan following. And as we have been forced to stay in home quarantine amid the COVID 19 lockdown, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress has made sure to keep her fans intrigued with her beautiful pics.

Interestingly, staying indoors has been quite exhausting for everyone and Nia is no different. Just like each one of us, the beautiful actress is also missing her time of socializing. In fact, during her quarantine break, Nia is reminiscing the golden days as she rewinds last year with some beautiful pics of herself. In the pics, the young starlet was seen making our hearts drool in her white dress, black shows and open hair locks. While her fashion sense did impress the fashion police, her panache made our hearts skip a beat. “Rewinding 2019 Coz 2020 is paused!” she captioned the image.

Take a look at Nia’s throwback pics which will leave you in awe of her beauty:

Interestingly, as India’s ongoing battle with COVID 19 is getting intense with every passing day, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has also been spreading a positive word as she has urged her fans to stay positive in this crisis situation and maintain sanitization and hygiene. Not only did she participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9 PM 9 minute initiative of lighting a diya to show solidarity with the country, but she also shared another cute video asking people to keep their happy vibes charged up. In the video, a kid was seen dancing up unaware of the surroundings as it sent down a wave of happiness on social media. Nia captioned the image as, “Be home and stay happy like Taarushhh!!!’ Her message was loud and clear that it is important to stay indoors at the moment and find solace in little things around.

Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma had won our hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan etc. She also made the heads turn after she made a guest appearance in Naagin 3. While there were speculations about Nia being a part of the show, she came with a special surprise as she was seen playing the lead role in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel along with Vijayendra Kumeria. Nia is seen playing the role of Brinda in this Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama and her chemistry with Vijayendra is one of the USPs of the show. Interestingly, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, which has been witnessing some mindboggling twists in the plot, also saw a new entry as former Bigg Boss 13 contestant joined the show for a key role.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More