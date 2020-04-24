Nia Sharma’s throwback picture with brother Vinay will make you nostalgic about your childhood days

Nia Sharma has taken a trip down the memory lane during quarantine break as she shared a beautiful picture from her childhood days.

After staying locked in our houses for over a month now due to coronavirus outbreak in India, each one of us has been yearning to get back to our regular oh so busy life. Besides, the fans are also missing watching their favourite celebrities and shows as well. However, this isn’t the case with Nia Sharma’s fans. After all, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress, who has been an avid social media user, has made sure to keep her fans intrigued on social media during. In fact, the diva has been treating her fans with interesting posts on social media time and again.

From sharing glamorous throwback pictures to witty memes, Nia has been entertaining her Instagram family in interesting ways. And keeping up the trajectory, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress has shared a beautiful collage of throwback pictures wherein she was seen striking a pose with her brother Vinay Sharma. The collage featured a throwback picture from her childhood days where she and her brother were seen posing as Raja and Rancho. The young Nia was sporting a mushroom cut and was sporting a mauve coloured tuxedo as she posed holding a monkey stuff toy.

The other picture in the collage was from the recent days where the siblings were seen smiling as they posed together giving major sibling goals. Nia looked stunning in her no make up look as she wore a white coloured crop tank top with shorts while his brother was a laid back mood and posed in a baby pink coloured t-shirt and brown shorts. The Jamai Raja actress even described this transformation and wrote, “@vinayyshrma from raja rancho to humans.” Clearly, Nia’s picture from her childhood album made us all nostalgic about her our golden days of life and proved to be a perfect treat for her fans during the quarantine.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s childhood pic:

With such interesting posts, Nia has certainly become the Instagram queen these days and is making the most of her lockdown break. Talking about the work front, the 29 year old actress has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. She made her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

