Nia Sharma says 'don't like to argue with people' after being criticised for sharing her 'dirty birthday cake'

Nia Sharma reiterates that she doesn't believe in indulging in baseless arguments on social media and would rather utilise the time to learn something. Nia was trolled recently for her birthday cake which was themed 'dirty'.

Nia Sharma recently celebrated her birthday with close friends in Alibaug. The actress has always been known for her bold candour and bindaas attitude. Earlier, Nia had received a lot of flak on social media for her fashion choices and bold lip colours. However, this time around her birthday cake became a source for trolls to criticise her yet again. Nia, who celebrated her birthday in September, shared a couple of pictures with her 'dirty birthday cake' which represented a male genitalia.

The actress gave it back to the troll too, but this time in an interview with IANS, Nia reiterated that she does not pay heed to any sort of trolling and uses social media to learn something rather than getting into baseless arguments. "I use social media to distract myself from stressful situations. I like to use social media in a fun way. I don’t like to argue with people and get involved in baseless conversations," she said and added that she doesn't like to explain or get into a verbal fight over social media.



“I try to learn from Instagram. I keep checking several pages from where I can learn something or the other. Be it a make-up related page or a hair styling page, I devote time on social media to these things rather than paying heed to unnecessary arguments,” Nia added.

Among others, Nia celebrated her birthday in the presence of , Reyhna Pandit and Rrahul Sudhir.

