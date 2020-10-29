Nia Sharma seeks help from Mumbai Police after her handbag gets stolen from the car

Nia Sharma has stated through her Twitter handle that the handbag has been stolen from her car on Wednesday. Read on to know more.

Nia Sharma was in a fix this Wednesday as her handbag was stolen from her car in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area. The actress who is known for her stint in shows like Jamai Raja and Naagin, took to her Twitter handle and tagged the Mumbai Police to address her issue. While doing the same, she writes, “@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at senapati bapat marg signal..lower parel .. any help would mean a lot please.”

The actress also shared a picture of the black handbag with letters inscribed all over it along with the tweet. Meanwhile, the city cops were quick to pay heed to Nia’s woes as they responded to the tweet after some time and wrote, “We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will call you shortly to get details.” Upon reading the same, Nia Sharma expressed her gratitude towards the concerned authorities for their quick response.

Talking about Nia Sharma, the actress last featured in the show Naagin 4 co-starring Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, , and others in the lead roles. Nia played the role of Brinda in the supernatural drama. However, the makers of the show decided to pull it off amidst the lockdown period and replaced it with Naagin 5. Meanwhile, the actress also became the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India hosted by Rohit Shetty. The latest that we have heard is that Nia will soon feature in the second season of a popular web show she featured in earlier.

