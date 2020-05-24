Nia Sharma sets dance floor on fire as she grooves to ‘Gur Naal Ishq Mitha’ in THIS throwback video

Nia Sharma was seen flaunting her dance moves in this throwback video and it will make you want to hit the dance floors.

Nia Sharma is one of the actresses in the telly world who doesn’t any introduction. In her career of around a decade, the diva has won hearts with her performance in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc and it is always a delight to watch her on the small screen. However, as the entertainment industry has come to a halt given the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the fans are certainly missing her onscreen charm.

Amid these, we have got our hands on a throwback video of the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress wherein the diva was seen setting the dance floor on fire. In the video, Nia was dressed in a black dress which she had paired with a stylish red jacket and her open hair locks added to her panache. She was seen dancing with actor Rrahul Sudhir and two were seen grooving to the tunes of Punjabi singer Malkit Singh’s popular track Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha. Their crazy moves will certainly make you want to wear your dance shoes as well.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s video dancing to Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha:

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma, just like each one of us, has been practising self quarantine these days. And despite being in the lockdown, she has managed to keep them intrigued with her interesting social media posts. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai has been sharing beautiful pictures from the sets, photoshoots and even her quarantine days as well which has been making the fans drool over her glamorous looks. This isn’t all. Nia’s no make up look during the ongoing lockdown, which has been imposed to combat COVID 1 outbreak, has also been a rage among the audience.

Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. After making her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, the 29 year old actress went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant had entered the show to play the role of Nayantara.

