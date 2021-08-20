Nia Sharma sets internet ablaze with her all black risque look, fans call it ‘hotness overloaded’

Apart from her acting prowess, television star Nia Sharma is hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense. Her valiant looks always leave the fashion police surprised. Time and again, the Jamai Raja star has inspired fans when it comes to fashion. On Thursday, August 19, the television action was once again seen doing the same. Nia Sharma’s alluring look in her latest social media post left fans smitten and they couldn’t stop themselves from complementing the Naagin 4 star.

In the picture shared by her, Nia can be seen donning a black crop-top featuring balloon sleeves. The star teamed the stylish top with a matching statement leather mini-skirt. Golden eyes, glossy lips and highlighted cheeks added drama to her latest look. Meanwhile, a choker necklace and black statement heels were used to complete the look of the star. While sharing the photo, Nia said, “I can’t believe it’s just a burning memory.”

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Nia’s Instagram-family couldn’t resist themselves from complimenting the star. While one user said, ‘hotness overloaded’, another cheered for her saying “you glow girl.” Fans have also flooded the comment section with umpteen red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0. The series premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5 in the month of February. Prior to that, she was seen essaying the role of a Naagin in the supernatural fantasy thriller television show, Naagin 4. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the show revolved around the life of a shape-shifting serpent woman whose ultimate motive was only to seek revenge.

