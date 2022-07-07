Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire as she flaunts her svelte figure in a black net saree; PICS

Actress Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the Telly world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. She often grabs eyeballs for her bold avatar and pictures which she shares on social media. This diva loves to flaunt glamourous outfits and surely knows how to make heads turn. Nia is very active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with her glamourous pictures. Her photos and videos go viral within a blink of an eye.

Today, taking to her Instagram handle, Nia shared stunning pictures from her recent photoshoot. Her jaw-dropping pictures have always been the talk of the town, and again these pictures have made fans go gaga. Here, Nia has opted for a glittery plunging neckline blouse and draped a black transparent saree that has a silver border. Her curly hair and subtle makeup perfectly complement her outfit. Sharing these photos, Nia captioned, "Never Ignore your Archives …."

Check Nia's post here -

Recently, she was also felicitated with the Super Stylish TV Star Award (Female) at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, held on June 16. Nia was extremely elated to receive this honour and had a special celebration where she cut a cake with her nieces back home and posed with the trophy too.

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more. Nia has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons: Nia Sharma slays in black; Nakuul Mehta makes a stylish appearance with Jankee; PICS