Nia Sharma shares an adorable PHOTO with BFF Reyhna Malhotra & her pet cat

Naagin 4 fame Nia Sharma and Reyna Malhotra share a great bond with each other. Meanwhile, check out their latest picture.

Nia Sharma and Reyhna Malhotra share a great camaraderie with each other and multiple instances prove the same. The two of them are often seen hanging out together and often set major BFF goals for all others out there. Right from sharing goofy pictures to partying together, the two best friends are inseparable! Their seven-year-long friendship isn’t hidden from anyone and they often paint the town red the pictures and videos of which are constantly shared on social media.

As we speak of this, the Naagin 4 actress has yet again shared a picture with Reyhna that is hard to miss. The two beauties of the television industry are seen happily posing together with their furry little cat and that definitely makes for an adorable picture! Both of them flaunt their flawless skin as they can be seen sans makeup here. Both Nia and Reyhna often share such cute and adorable pictures on social media from time to time.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Nia Sharma, the actress last featured in Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Brinda. The supernatural drama also featured Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and in the lead roles. She also won the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India hosted by Rohit Shetty sometime back. Meanwhile, Reyhna Malhotra currently plays the role of Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya featuring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. She has earlier appeared in shows like Ishqbaaz and Manmohini.

Credits :Nia Sharma Instagram

