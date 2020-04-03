Nia Sharma shares an alluring monochrome PHOTO; Ishq Mein Marjawaan co star Arjun Bijlani disapproves of it

Here's what Arjun Bijlani has to say about his former Ishq Mein Marjawaan co-star Nia Sharma's latest monochrome picture. Take a look.

Nia Sharma can slay any look, and there's no doubt about this fact. The Naagin 4 actress is known to make everyone go week in the knees with her amazing sense of style. Nia enjoys a huge fan following, who look up to her for getting their styling tutorials. And she never disappoints them. The pretty face is very active on social media and keeps her fans engaged with mesmerizing pictures of herself. During this 21-day Coronavirus lockdown period, Nia has been keeping in touch with her fandom more.

Recently, the beautiful diva shared yet another enthralling monochrome picture of herself and made many heads turned. Speaking of the photo, it is a close-up picture, wherein Nia is seen making a seductive pose with no makeup and messy hair. As soon as Nia dropped the picture, her fans went gaga over her beauty and couldn't stop gushing over her alluring looks. However, there was someone who quite did not want Nia to upload the picture and sort off disapproved it.

We're talking about Nia's Ishq Mein Marjawaan co-star . In the comment section, Arjun wrote, 'Mana kiya tha naa.' Well, we did not really understand why Arjun said this, but we'd surely want to know it from him. On the other hand, Yeh Hai Mohobattein's Ruhi aka Aditi Bhatia called Nia 'Gorgeous,' and Vishal Singh was drooling over Nia. Well, we quite are awestruck by Nia's picture, and looks like so is she because she went on to make it her profile picture on the app.

Take a look at Nia's mesmerizing picture here:

Talking about Nia, she has been spending her quarantine time sharing memes and throwback pictures on social media. Just like most of us, Nia is also binge-watching web series to kill time as she stays indoors. What are your thoughts on Nia's photo? What do you think Arjun meant by that comment? Let us know in the comment section below.

