Nia Sharma shares beautiful throwback picture from her Swiss vacation and its caption will leave you in splits

This extended lockdown, which has got us all stuck in our houses, has got us all reminiscing about her pre-quarantine days. Needless to say, each one of us has been yearning to step out of our houses and get back to our usual social life and visit the places we always wanted to. Interestingly, our celebrities are also sailing on the same boat as us and are looking forward to the brighter days as well. Amid all the celebrities, Nia Sharma has turned out to be an avid social media user and has been treating the fans with some of the beautiful throwback pictures of herself.

However, her recent picture is proof that she has been yearning to get back to her social life and add some more pages to her travel diaries. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai shared a throwback picture of herself from her vacation in Switzerland. In the picture, Nia was seen wearing a pink and white coloured sweatshirt with black shorts and had her hair tied in a pony. The diva was seen standing at the edge of a port with the backdrop of blue sea, mountains and cloudy sky.

But what caught our attention was Nia’s witty caption to this beautiful picture. While it looked like one incredible candid shot, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress revealed that it was rather a planned pose. She captioned the image as, “If someone’s taking a moment alone, they’re either reminiscing the past or silently farting!! (I was only posing here I swear).”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s splendid throwback picture from her Swiss vacation:

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the Jamai Raja has shared such enchanting throwback pics. In fact, her lockdown schedule includes sharing impeccable pictures from her pre-quarantine days and it has been a treat for the sore eyes. Besides, Nia has also been sharing her thoughts on the ongoing lockdown and has been encouraging her fans to stay indoors in this crisis situation furthermore she has also been giving a glimpse of her quarantine schedule which has been about binge eating nachos, maggi, watermelon and so on.

Talking about the work front, Nia has come a long way in her career of around a decade. After winning hearts with her performance in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc., the diva is now seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

