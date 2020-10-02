Nia Sharma shares a PHOTO as she relaxes after a busy day; Says 'When you have more fun than your body allows'

Nia Sharma often keeps her fans updated about her daily life on social media. Meanwhile, the actress has shared quite a relatable post on Instagram.

Nia Sharma does not need any introduction. The glamorous diva has been a significant part of the Indian television industry for years. The actress has appeared in numerous popular daily soaps like Jamai Raja and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behnaa Hai. Apart from acting skills, Nia enjoys a massive fan following owing to her unique and impeccable style statements. That is very much evident from her social media timeline. The actress often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life.

As we speak of this, the Naagin 4 actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle. Nia seems to have returned after a long day of work and rests her head while clicking the selfie. However, there is no denying this fact that she looks pretty even without makeup. The one thing that grabs our attention the most here is her post that reads, “When you have more fun than your body can allow… and then it aches more than your mind can allow.”

Check out Nia Sharma’s post below:

Meanwhile, the actress recently earned appreciation after having won the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India hosted by Rohit Shetty. Earlier, she was also seen in the show Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Brinda. The supernatural drama also featured Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and in the lead roles. However, the sad part is that the makers decided to discontinue the popular show amidst the lockdown in the country.

