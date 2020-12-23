Nia Sharma showers birthday love on her longest running co star Ravi Dubey by sharing a throwback PHOTO

As Ravi Dubey turns a year older today, Nia Sharma has wished her dear friend in the sweetest way possible. Check out her post below.

Speak of the most talented actors in the television industry and the list will definitely be incomplete without mentioning Ravi Dubey. The handsome hunk who started his acting career in 2006 with the parallel lead role in the show Stree... Teri Kahaani has indeed come a long way. And today seems to be a special day for him as he is celebrating his birthday. And, on the actor's special day, his Jamai Raja co-star and dear friend Nia Sharma has showered love on him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a stunning picture of herself with the birthday boy. She also penned a heart-warming birthday wish for him and wrote, “Because it is the Happy Birthday of my longest running co-star @ravidubey2312 Sid to my Ni.. Dropping a #Sidni Pic is mandatory.. Lost in his world focused on his goals..... miles to go my friend.. Miles to go!HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” The Naagin 4 actress and Saas Bina Sasural actor can be seen posing together against a romantic backdrop in the photo. Ravi’s doting wife Sargun Mehta was quick to take note of Nia’s picture and replied writing, “Ooyyyeee hhooyyee.” While Nia looks drop-dead gorgeous in a backless black dress, the birthday boy looks dapper in a red coat with black pants.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram post below:

After wooing the audience with their sizzling chemistry in Jamai Raja, Nia and Ravi have teamed up again for the show’s second season. Needless to say, the duo is one of the most loved on-screen Jodi’s of Indian television.

