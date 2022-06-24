Nia Sharma shows off her curves as she poses in a satin crop top & skirt, asks all 'Got anything to say?

Nia Sharma is one of the most experimental actors in the television industry. She would go to extreme lengths to slip into the shoes of a certain character for her projects. During the release of her music video 'Phoonk Le,' Nia revealed that she starved herself to get a flat belly as that was the demand of the project. In one of the earlier interviews with Pinkvilla, Nia shared that she prefers simple homemade food over unhealthy meals. The dedication is surely paying off as Nia's curvy physique is accentuated well in all her outfits.

Recently, Nia Sharma wore a navy blue satin drape crop top with full sleeves and a back strap. She paired it with an asymmetrical cut midi skirt and pointed silver heels with tresses left open. Nia looked both gorgeous and elegant in this outfit. She shared several photos and videos of herself in this outfit which proved her love for this two-piece. The former Naagin recorded her "rich woman" walk and captioned it, "Nothin.. just Pretending to walk like A Rich woman (sic)".

Nia Sharma also posted photos of herself entering a car and posing around with captions that matched her expressions. "Got anything to say? I’m leaving anyway," wrote the actress. Her fans heaped praises on this post and couldn't stop admiring her beauty, confidence, and style.

The 31-year-old has also dealt with criticism for her choice of outfits but she doesn't pay any heed to them and sings her own tune. Recently, she was also felicitated with the Super Stylish TV Star Award (Female) at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, held on June 16. Nia was extremely elated to receive this honour and had a special celebration where she cut a cake with her nieces back home and posed with the trophy too.

