Nia Sharma shows her lazy mood amid quarantine as she refuses to do anything that has to be moved

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma gave a glimpse of her lazy mood amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and it is totally relatable. Check it out.

Nia Sharma has a huge following on social media. Her fans love her impeccable style and her bold andaaz. She is not the one to mince words. She says what she feels without any censoring. While many like her for her straightforward nature, some disapprove of it. But, this does not deter her from doing what she likes and feels right. Well, amidst this Coronavirus lockdown, the actress has been engaging with her fans a little more than before. She is treating them with pictures and videos almost every day. And this is what happened today.

Just a few hours ago, Nia shared an enthralling picture of herself, but it is the caption that all our attention. The actress just showed off her lazy mood amid quarantine and refused to do anything that has to be moved. Yes, you read that right! Like many of us, Nia is also getting extremely bored at home and is lazying around. While at the start of this stay-at-home phase, Nia was seen binge-watching TV shows. But, it looks like now the actress is exhausted with it also, and just wants to relax for something, probably doing nothing at all. Well, fair enough, we understand her situation, because most of us are facing it.

Talking about the picture, as always Nia has nailed the look. Wearing a white shirt and a black skirt, Nia looks flawless. Her beauty is enhanced by her messy hair and purple lips. And her pose has just left us speechless. In this picture, we must admit, Nia's eyes are doing all the talking. Her attitude, aura, and charm are just on point, just like her fashion game. Well, as we all know, it is hard to beat Nia when it comes to styling because she is a real fashionista.

However, Nia apart from fashion, the actress is also known for another thing. What do you ask? Uhmm, it is her amazing sense of humor and sarcastic comedy. She is often seen sharing memes on her Instagram handle that are so relatable to all of us. Recently, the actress shared another meme and took a dig at everyone (including actors) who are sharing videos of doing household works during the lockdown.

The post read, 'Now that we house chores videos are overdone on Insta, Can we please get a video of how to clean the toilet with Harpic?' Too much sarcasm, we must say. But if you thought that was all, her caption added fuel to the fire. Nia wrote, 'We’ve seen cooking and mopping a lot! New things now please.' The actresses post sent everyone into a laughter riot.

Not only her fans, but many known faces from the Telly world couldn't stop laughing at Nia's hilarious jibe and funny take on life in quarantine. From Sehbaz Azmi to Asha Negi to Sanjeeda Shaikh, everyone commented on the post with laughing emojis. And it proved that the post was not only funny but also very relatable.

Take a look at Nia's posts here:

What are your thoughts on the Naagin 4 actress's posts? Do you also feel like doing nothing and sitting on a couch for the rest of the days in quarantine? Are you too tired of seeing everyone's culinary skills on social media now? Let us know in the comment section below.

