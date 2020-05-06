Nia Sharma is a sight to behold in THIS sunkissed picture and we can’t take our eyes off her

Nia Sharma, who is seen playing the lead role in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is breaking the internet with her recent picture for all the right reasons.

The coronavirus outbreak in India might have got all of stuck in our houses for over a month now, but it has certainly given us an opportunity to introspect ourselves, spend time with our loved ones, pick up a new hobby and also go down the memory lane more frequently. And this is exactly how our favourite celebrities are spending their quarantine break. In fact, with the shootings being stalled owing to the ongoing lockdown, the celebrities have become quite active on social media and are making efforts to be in touch with the fans.

Amid these, Nia Sharma, who has emerged as a social media queen, has been making the most of the quarantine break and has been treating her fans with stunning throwback pictures. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has been missing her pre-quarantine times and is cherishing the moments by sharing glamourous pictures from the sets and from the photoshoots on Instagram. And while each of Nia’s social media posts is a rage among her fans, the actress keeps up the trajectory and continue sharing sizzling pictures and keep her social media followers intrigued.

Interestingly, the Jamai Raja actress is once again breaking the internet with her recent sunkissed selfie and the fans are loving it to bits. In the picture, Nia was seen posing in a silver dress and her light make up was winning hearts. Besides, her messy brown hair was adding to her beauty in the picture.

Take a look at Nia’s recent picture:

On the other hand, Nia also shared a quirky video of herself wherein she was seen sitting in a car. The Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress was seen wearing a full sleeves white t-shirt and shorts. She got her hair tied in two messy side buns and her red lip colour was adding to her glammed up look.

Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. After making her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, the 29 year old actress went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. Besides, she also emerged as a strong contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

