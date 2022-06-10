Nia Sharma steps out in the city donning a strapless bodycon outfit, looks classy; PICS

Actress Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the Telly world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. She often grabs eyeballs for her bold avatar and pictures which she shares on social media. This diva loves to flaunt glamourous outfits and surely knows how to make heads turn. Apart from her stylish pictures, Nia always manages to shine on the screens with her amazing performance. Speaking of which, Nia will soon be seen in a music video titled 'Hairaan'.

Today, Nia dropped a few captivating pictures on her Instagram handle and in the caption, she wrote, "Hellooo Ram singh, Bring the car.. we’re fashionably Late. #Hairaan promotions". In these pictures, Nia looks absolutely stunning in a strapless bodycon white outfit, which she accessorised with a golden chain neckpiece. To make her outfit more stylish, she opted for sunglasses as she stepped out in the city for the promotion of her song 'Hairaan'. Fans have dropped amazing comments on Nia's pictures.

About Hairaan:

In Hairaan, Nia is starred opposite actor Kunal Roy Kapur. The song is sung by Javed Ali and the lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar. The music has been given by Kaushik Guddu for this emotional number. Nia Sharma and Kunal Roy Kapur's starrer song is all set to release on 9th June at 11 am on VYRL Originals YouTube Channel.

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more. Nia has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017.

