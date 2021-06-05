Nia Sharma supports Pearl V Puri over alleged rape charges: It is not a joke, no excuse to satisfy bruised ego

Nia Sharma supports Pearl V Puri as she says that rape allegations should not be put on someone carelessly. She feels sorry for him as he has to go through this situation.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Jamai Raja star Nia Sharma has come out in support of actor Pearl V Puri amidst the allegations against him. The actress has slammed girls and women who are commenting on social media without knowing the truth behind the situation. Pearl V Puri was arrested on 4th June for alleged rape of a minor. He has been booked under the POSCO Act and will be presented to court soon. His friends from the industry have come to his rescue on social media.

The actress has posted on her social media as she talks about the graveness of allegations of rape or abuse. She has shared a screenshot of her Twitter post in which she had addressed the ‘privileged’ women and girls, telling them to not make the heinous allegation of rape and molestation so casual that it loses its value for posterity. She wrote a long caption, telling people to not belittle the real cases and victims of such crimes. She also feels bad for Pearl for going through this situation.

She wrote, "Rape is not a joke, no excuse, no means to come at someone to satisfy a bruised ego.

Rape and molestation stories are terrifying and far beyond imagination in India. The real victims die, their stories go unheard, their families are waiting for justice all their lives. Do not belittle them. Do not make a mockery of it. Rape allegations cannot f***ing be used at will. It Cannot. It should not. @pearlvpuri sorry it happened to you."

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with rape or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

