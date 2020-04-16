Nia Sharma switches on her sunshine as she soaks in the sun and it will drive away your mid week blues

Nia Sharma, who has been practising self quarantine, treats fans with a beautiful sun kissed picture and we are in awe of her charm.

Nia Sharma is one of the actresses in the television industry who enjoys a massive fan following. The diva is an avid social media user and loves sharing regular updates on the Instagram handle, be it pics from her sets, photoshoots, vanity van etc. And while the lockdown in India has suspended all the shootings in Maharashtra owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, her fans are missing her magic on the big screen. However, despite the lockdown, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has made sure to stay in touch with her fans.

In fact, Nia has been treating her fans with beautiful throwback pictures these days and her Instagram feed is a treat for the sore eyes during the lockdown. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress shared another throwback picture and it is making us go weak on our knees as it beautifully drives away our mid week blues. The picture featured Nia soaking the sun as she turns on her sunshine. The Jamai Raja star was seen donning a beige coloured shirt, carried a new shade make up and her hair neatly tied. Nia had kept her eyes closed and it was evident that she was enjoying every bit of her moment in the sun.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s recent pic:

Interestingly, apart from sharing her sizzling pictures, Nia has also been raising awareness about COVID 19 and has been asking her fans to stay indoors in this crisis situation. However, just like everyone, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant has also been yearning to get back to her normal social life and often expresses the same through her social media posts.

This isn’t all. The Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha shared a beautiful video this evening wherein she was saluted the selfless efforts of the authorities, doctors, nurses and the concerned officials who have been working day and night for the society. The video featured an interesting light show depicting the dos essential during the lockdown. The video also lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s effort for the state for curbing the widespread of the deadly virus. She captioned the video as, “HINDUSTANI NAAM HAMARA HAIN, GHAR PAR REHNA KAAM HAMARA HAIN (STAY HOME) We salute the bravery & countless efforts made by the CMO, BMC, Doctors, Nurses, frontliners, Media officials working day & Night.”

Talking about the work front, Nia has come a long way in her career of around a decade. After winning hearts with her performance in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc., the diva is now seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year.

