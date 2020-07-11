  1. Home
Nia Sharma treats fans with a beautiful pic with Naagin 4 co star Vijayendra Kumeria and it’s all about love

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria’s recent pic from Naagin 4 sets is certainly a sight to behold.
3837 reads Mumbai
Nia Sharma has been one of the most talked about actresses in the telly world. The actress, who has been ruling the television screens for a decade now, has also emerged as a social media star. While she enjoys a massive fan following and her Instagram posts are also a thing among the fans. Recently, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress resumed the shooting of her popular show Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and she has been over the moon ever since.

In fact, Nia has been treating the fans with her beautiful pics from the sets and the fans can’t wait to watch her back on the television screen. But her recent Instagram posts have been winning hearts as she was seen posing with her Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel co-star Vijayendra Kumeria. In the pic, Nia and Vijayendra struck a love filled pose and the onscreen couple was a delight to watch. It looked like they were shaking a leg together when the pic was clicked.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s recent pic with Vijayendra Kumaria:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@vijayendrakumeria #Naagin4...

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

To note, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel marked Nia and Vijayendra’s first collaboration. The show, which was launched in December 2019, started with a bang. However, it faced the brunt of COVID 19 lockdown and will now be pulling its curtains down soon. In fact, the team is shooting for the last few episodes these days. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor has also announced the fifth season of the popular supernatural drama, however, the cast hasn’t been finalised for the same.

