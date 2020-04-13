Nia Sharma tries her hand at singing in this throwback video and fails miserably; WATCH

Nia Sharma, who has been practising quarantine these days, shared a throwback video of herself wherein she was seen trying her hands on singing and the results are not what you are expecting.

Our quarantine mode against coronavirus outbreak doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. In fact, after imposing a 21 day lockdown in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation once again tomorrow morning and is likely to make the announcement of extending the lockdown. It is evident that we will be holed up in our residences for a little longer. Interestingly, while many of us have been cribbing about missing the social life, there are some who has taken it as an opportunity to rekindle a lost interest or discover a new hobby.

Amid this, Nia Sharma, who has also been yearning to step out of the house, has been treating her fans with some beautiful throwback posts during the quarantine mode. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress shared a video of herself wherein she was seen enjoying some gala moments with her fans. In the video, Nia was seen trying her hands on singing as a part of a singing challenge she was given by Ravi Dubey. Clearly, she failed miserably at singing and the actress was well aware of it. This was evident by her captions wherein the Jamai Raja actress wrote, “Should you ever tag ‘Me’ in a #singingchallenge .. (real friends encourage you even when you sh*t) like @ravidubey2312.”

Soon Nia’s post was filled with interesting reactions from her friends who seen taking witty jibes at the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress’ singing skills. Among these was television czarina Ekta Kapoor who quipped saying that post the lockdown the first episode of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, which features Nia in the lead, will feature the Naagin singing. “First ep post lockdown nagin sings! Trp ki bauchaaar !” she added. On the other hand, Nia’s Jamai Raja also commented saying, “outstanding Nia ...kya gaati hai tu Naginnnnnnnnn.”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s video as tries hand on singing:

On the other hand, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress also shared some sizzling pictures of herself as she misses getting dressed during the ongoing lockdown. In the pictures, Nia was seen raising the temperature as she wore a purple coloured dress with a plunging neckline. She captioned the image as, “The clothes in my wardrobe must be wondering if I’m even alive...”

Talking about the work front, after proving her mettle with performances in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Nia Sharma is currently seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is seen romancing Vijayendra Kumeria for the first time in the supernatural drama and their chemistry has been the talk of the town. Interestingly, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel witnessed a new entry in the cast lately after Bigg Boss 13 contestant made an entry on the show. She is seen playing the role of Nayantara and her character has is likely to bring some mind-boggling twists in the plotline.

