Nia Sharma turns thoughtful as she looks back at her life; Says ‘A lot has changed’

Nia Sharma, who has been in the industry for almost a decade now, has come a long way in her journey. It was certainly not a cakewalk for her and she did have her share of ups and downs. However, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress managed to carve a niche for herself with her sheer hard work and talent. While she is among the top actresses of the television actress, Nia recently turned thoughtful and took a look back at her life over the years.

The Jamai Raja actress shared pictures of herself as she enjoyed cycling by the beachside. Dressed in a blue t-shirt, white shorts and sneakers, the diva looked quite pumped post a cycle ride. While she was enjoying the weather and cycling, she got nostalgic about the days she used to cycle to school and how things have changed over the years. “From going to tuitions on a bicycle during school time to now pedalling off them calories... time’s changed, the city has changed, friends changed... A lot has changed,” Nia wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s recent Instagram post:

Talking about the work front, after winning hearts with her performance in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc, Nia was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She was seen playing the lead role in the show which also which Vijayendra Kumeria as the male lead. While the show had started with a bang in December last year, the COVID 19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown took a toll and it will be ending soon.

